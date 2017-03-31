California lands $36 million jobs grant to help fix storm damage

California’s Employment Development Department says it has received up to $36 million in a National Dislocated Worker Grant to help 34 counties clean up in the aftermath of recent rainstorms.
EDD said the funds approved by the U.S. Department of Labor will provide temporary jobs for 1,800 unemployed workers in the affected counties for clean-up and repair projects. The affected counties include Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo.
At the request of Gov. Jerry Brown, the Federal Emergency Management Agency made three major disaster declarations in California following storms that began in early January. EDD said it hopes to expand the temporary jobs program to counties included in subsequent disaster declarations.
With an initial $12 million released to California, EDD said jurisdictions will be able to begin hiring for the temporary jobs. The department estimates that work will be done on 265 project sites on public and tribal lands damaged by heavy rains.
The projects include clean-up and repair of the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam, plus efforts to shore up levees, fix roadways, clear drains/culverts and remove mud and brush from various Northern California sites.
A list of local project operators and contact information for individuals interested in applying for temporary employment can be found here.
The EDD recommends that individuals seeking job assistance register at their local America’s Job Center of California for no-fee employment services and training resources. That site is americasjobcenter.ca.gov.
