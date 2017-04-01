Farmers reminded not to spread manure on snow covered land

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is reminding farmers that new water quality rules ban the application of manure on frozen or snow-covered cropland.
The winter manure spreading ban ends on April 1. But with snow expected in many parts of Vermont on Saturday the agency is reminding farmers about the new statewide required agricultural practices.
The agency says farmers who are concerned about the storage capacity of their manure pits are urged to call the agency to discuss options for managing or moving the manure or developing emergency manure spreading exemption plans.
The winter manure spreading ban has been in place since 1995.
Comments