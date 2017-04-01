A new sales tax hike goes into effect in most parts of Snohomish, Pierce and King counties this weekend.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mVQO3Y ) that the new rate starts Saturday, courtesy of the Sound Transit 3 initiative voters approved in November.
The one-half of one percent hike will only affect communities with Sound Transit projects currently underway.
The tax hike is in addition to the nine-tenths of a percent that was already falling under Sound Transit.
That means the total tax now being collected in the Regional Transit Authority areas will be $1.40 for every $100 a person spends.
The new sales tax money will be added to the new car tab fees that went into effect March 1.
The combined funds will be used to build and expand transit options.
