2017 session: Death penalty, aid to Jackson, smaller budget

Sometimes, it's impossible to pass legislation on an issue until it becomes inevitable. In 2017, the best example of that in the Mississippi Legislature was campaign finance.
The House and Senate, in Senate Bill 2689 , agreed to restrict the spending of campaign contributions by officials statewide.
Lawmakers initially attempted to change the rules in 2016, after The Clarion-Ledger and The Associated Press published stories detailing how officials who took money from campaign accounts and spent it on things like cars and personal travel or took cash home with them when they retired. All that has been legal, as long as officials pay income taxes on money taken for personal use. The new law takes effect Jan. 1.
Here's a checklist of other things that happened, and didn't, during the three-month session.
WHAT LEGISLATORS DID
BLUE LIVES — People who commit crimes in Mississippi against law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency workers will face doubled penalties under House Bill 645 . The law expands Mississippi's hate crimes law, which already enhances penalties for crimes committed because of a victim's race, religion, national origin or gender.
DEATH PENALTY — Lawmakers passed House Bill 638 , changing rules governing executions in the state to combat legal challenges to execution drugs. The bill also allows the state to use poison gas, electrocution and the firing squad if Mississippi is legally barred from executing people using a three-drug mixture.
BUDGET — Facing declining revenue and repeated midyear cuts in the current budget, lawmakers further slashed spending for the year beginning July 1. The $6 billion budget is nearly 6 percent lower than fiscal 2017's original budget. Legislative leaders say they expect agencies will lay off workers and may close programs.
AID TO JACKSON — Mississippi government would spend millions of dollars a year in state sales tax money starting in 2018 to subsidize infrastructure in central parts of Jackson under House Bill 1226 . State government would decide how money is spent.
DIVORCE — A person would have grounds for divorce after being the victim of a single act of domestic violence, under Senate Bill 2680 . It allows just one witness to establish abuse, and also allows for emotional and financial abuse to count as grounds for divorce.
MEDICAID AUDIT — Mississippi would hire a contractor to audit Medicaid, welfare and food stamp recipients to make sure they're not cheating the programs, under House Bill 1090 . The contractor would help the state check that recipients' residence, identity and income level.
BEER — The state will allow small breweries to sell limited quantities of beer directly to customers on site. House Bill 1322 allows brewers to sell an amount equal to two cases of beer to a customer each day.
SEAT BELTS — Mississippi would become the 29th state to mandate that everyone in a vehicle, front seat and back, use seat belts, under Senate Bill 2724 .
WHAT THEY DIDN'T DO
TRANSPORTATION — Lawmakers could not agree on a budget to fund the Department of Transportation. They also did not pass a long-term plan to increase road and bridge maintenance, after Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves balked at a House plan to earmark some taxes collected from internet sales for the purpose.
STATE FLAG — No bills to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag made it out of committee. But representatives still took a series of divisive votes when Republican Rep. William Shirley of Quitman sought and failed to force public universities to fly the flag as a condition of receiving state aid.
SCHOOL FUNDING — After a report from a nonprofit consultant, House and Senate leaders never brought forth a final proposal to rewrite Mississippi's 20-year-old school funding formula.
BP MONEY — Mississippi lawmakers were unable to decide this year how to spend $750 million in oil spill damage payments, after House members killed Senate Bill 2634 , saying it didn't have the detailed structure they wanted to determine how the money would be distributed.
EQUAL PAY — Lawmakers rejected a number of bills that would have required employers to pay women and men equally for the same work. Opponents say the moves would have opened the door to too many lawsuits.
STATE EMPLOYEES — A Senate committee rejected House Bill 974 , a plan to take away civil service protections from as many as 20,000 state employees for three years.
ONLINE REGISTRATION — A Senate committee killed House Bill 373 , which would have allowed first-time voters to register online, and House Bill 228 , which would have allowed no-excuses-needed, in-person early voting, starting 14 days before an election.
