NY lawmakers miss budget deadline but keep working

New York lawmakers have put in a rare weekend workday searching for consensus on a new state budget, already a day late.
Leaders of the Assembly and Senate huddled behind closed doors with Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday in the hopes of finding compromises on education spending, charter schools and a push to raise the age of criminal responsibility so 16- and 17-year-old offenders aren't tried as adults.
The budget was supposed to be done by Saturday but now it's looking like the spending plan won't be passed until Sunday at the earliest.
Republican Sen. Joseph Griffo noted that Saturday was April Fool's Day but said the day felt more "like Groundhog Day."
Cuomo, a Democrat, says that if lawmakers can't reach agreement before Monday he'll propose extending current spending levels.
