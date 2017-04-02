Hopes in New York for Sunday budget deal

The threat of a state government shutdown loomed Sunday as lawmakers struggled to strike deals on a state budget, an impasse that harkened back to eras of political dysfunction that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has claimed are in the past.
Outstanding issues include education spending, charter schools and juvenile justice reform. The budget was supposed to be approved by Saturday, the start of a new fiscal year. Lawmakers now say final votes aren't likely to happen until Monday at the earliest.
"We're still trying to get things done," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, told reporters after emerging from another closed-door meeting with Cuomo.
If they fail to reach agreement by Monday, Cuomo has vowed to introduce legislation that would extend the current budget, a backup plan known as an "extender" that would keep money flowing into state programs, salaries and projects. An extender likely would not include popular proposals under discussion this year that would increase college tuition aid or invest billions of dollars in the state's aging water infrastructure.
Under state law legislative pay could be withheld as long as lawmakers fail to pass a budget, giving them another reason to strike a deal.
Even if Cuomo does propose an extender lawmakers could reject it, risking a government shutdown. Many lawmakers still blame Cuomo for killing a proposed legislative pay hike last year — which would have been the first in nearly 20 years — which could be complicating the budget negotiations.
"We're not looking at that," Heastie said of the possibility of a shutdown.
One key sticking point remains a proposal known as "raise the age" that would end the state's practice of prosecuting and incarcerating 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults. The change is a priority for Heastie and other Democrats, but it has raised concerns among Senate Republicans.
Lawmakers in North Carolina, the only other state where 16- and 17-year-old offenders are prosecuted as adults, are also considering legislation to raise the age.
Negotiations also focused on how to divide increased education funding and whether to increase the number of authorized charter schools.
The budget deal is likely to include $2 billion to $2.5 billion for water quality and upgrades to the state's aging water infrastructure, Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan said, as well as $163 million to make college tuition more affordable.
Cuomo introduced his $152 billion budget proposal in January. It keeps the status quo when it comes to taxes, adds $1 billion in new public education spending and includes expanded child care tax credits and a new initiative making state college tuition free for students from families earning $125,000 or less annually.
The governor first floated the idea of extending the current budget last week, citing the likelihood of cuts in federal funding for health care and other programs. He said delaying work on the budget for a few months, until after those federal cuts are laid out, could make it easier for the state to adjust.
"The federal budget comes out on May 21 and we will have more information at that time," Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.
