Report: Most regional firms aiming to hire in second quarter

More than three-quarters of the region’s major employers are looking to hire in this year’s second quarter, according to Sacramento personnel firm Pacific Staffing.
Pacific said 77 percent of surveyed respondents looking to hire is one of the highest percentages recorded since the quarterly trends survey began in 1992.
Pacific said 21 percent of greater Sacramento region employers said they plan to hire replacements for jobs that were vacated within the existing work force; 26 percent say hiring is necessary to match growth in their businesses.
No surveyed employer reported any plans for reductions or layoffs. Instead, expressed concerns about finding qualified applicants and retaining current workers.
Pacific said multiple employers were concerned about not knowing what changes might occur in health care as the Trump administration and federal lawmakers work to come up with a program to change or replace the federal Affordable Care Act approved during the administration of former President Barack Obama.
Pacific’s quarterly survey contacted employers in the service, manufacturing, construction and retail sectors.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments