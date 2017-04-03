Business & Real Estate

April 3, 2017 12:07 PM

Gas tax foes, public education supports testify on budget

The Associated Press
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.

Opponents of raising the gas tax to pay for roads and supporters of increasing funding for public schools are making their cases to Wisconsin state lawmakers.

The Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee held the first of six public hearings in Platteville on Monday on the two-year, $76 billion spending plan.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports (http://tiny.cc/rn29jy ) that education issues were among the hottest topics at the first hearing.

Sixty-five-year-old retire state worker Tom Poppe is advocating for a $300-per-student funding increase, or $100 more than what Gov. Scott Walker is proposing.

Carl Wiggert is wearing a T-shirt sponsored by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin with the message "The Burden Is Too Heavy. Stop the Gas Tax Hike."

The next hearing is Wednesday in West Allis.

