Airbus, Samsung, others lobby Trump team on investment

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent Pause

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

1:21 Lawmakers 'have no choice' but to approve road fix tax increases, Jerry Brown says

1:46 Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights collision

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'