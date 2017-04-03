Tuck: Lawmakers prepared to work past 90 days if needed

The Alaska House majority leader says legislators are prepared to work past the scheduled end of session, if necessary, "to do things right."
Democratic Rep. Chris Tuck says lawmakers are dealing with weighty issues in trying to address Alaska's deficit, and want to ensure bills are well vetted.
The House has yet to complete work on an oil tax-and-credit system overhaul, which majority members consider a key component of a fiscal plan. That bill would still have to go to the Senate.
Also pending in the House: legislation to reinstitute an income tax and use Alaska oil-wealth fund earnings to help pay for government.
The Senate, which passed its own oil-wealth fund legislation, has bristled at an income tax.
Session is scheduled to end April 16, under a voter-approved 90-day limit. The constitution allows sessions of up to 121 days.
