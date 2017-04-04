Richmond Fed head Lacker resigns, admits improper disclosure

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent Pause

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says

1:28 Quiet to crazy: Here's how that storm will strike this week

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money