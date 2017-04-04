Business & Real Estate

April 4, 2017 11:03 AM

Taylor’s Market to open at Sacramento International Airport

By Mark Glover

Taylor’s Market, the 56-year-old specialty gourmet grocery store in Land Park, plans to open will open a market/restaurant next month in Sacramento International Airport.

Airport spokesman Mark Haneke said the 1,100-square-foot market is scheduled to open in mid-May adjacent to the Vino Volo wine bar in Terminal A.

Vino Volo, which is currently undergoing renovation, and the Taylor’s Market site will share seating space.

Haneke said airport visitors will be able to have sit-down meals in the combined seating area or buy “grab and go” food items from the market/eatery.

The Taylor’s airport site will tout Sacramento’s “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital” theme, offering locally produced food items.

Taylor’s Market is at 2900 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento, and it supplies local foods for the neighboring Taylor’s Kitchen is at 2924 Freeport Blvd.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

