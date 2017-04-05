Rejection of House budget reveals GOP rift

Conservative Republicans banded together with Democrats on Wednesday to defeat an $11.9 billion budget plan preferred by GOP leaders, putting what one Republican called the party's "family squabble" on full display.
Sixty-six Republicans joined with Democrats to reject the spending plan with a 220-134 vote, marking a major defection from the wishes of Republican leaders in the House.
The $11.9 billion spending plan was crafted by the House Finance Committee. Republican Rep. Neal Kurk, the chief budget writer, had tried to sell the plan by explaining it raised no taxes or fees and would send tens of millions of dollars to communities for roads, bridges and other projects.
But detractors said the plan, up nearly 5 percent from the existing budget, simply spent too much money.
The chamber is now in a scramble to pass a spending plan by Thursday, the deadline to send a budget to the Senate. With the finance committee's plan rejected, the House is now working off of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's $12.1 billion plan, with members bringing forward amendments.
"We're in a very unusual and rare scenario," Democratic Rep. Dan Eaton said.
The House's plan made modifications to Sununu's budget, including cutting his $18 million plan for full-day kindergarten. It would have sent $50 million in property tax relief to cities and towns.
