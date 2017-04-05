Rejection of House budget reveals GOP rift

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent Pause

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:56 A look at Eviva and M.A.Y. Building apartment units in Sacramento

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

1:23 Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials'

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

2:32 Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

3:56 Kings coach Dave Joerger sees consistency in bench