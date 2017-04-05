Lawmakers advance bills to revive solar industry in Nevada

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says Pause

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:56 A look at Eviva and M.A.Y. Building apartment units in Sacramento

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension