Markets Right Now: US stocks are off to a mixed start

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent Pause

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day