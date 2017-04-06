Asian markets edgy as US strikes Syrian base amid Xi summit

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent Pause

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

1:12 Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams

2:25 Exploring the Foresthill Bridge via drone

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway