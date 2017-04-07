Consumer borrowing up solid $15.2 billion in February

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space Pause

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway