Real Pie Company baker picks Broadway corridor for new shop

Baker Kira O'Donnell Babich will re-open her Real Pie Company shop on a side street along Broadway.
O’Donnell Babich said in an e-mail to The Bee that the pie shop will be in a storefront at 2425 24th St., near the big Department of Motor Vehicles building, and has easy access to Highway 50.
O'Donnell Babich said in a Facebook post last summer that she would open a new shop in the fall at 16th and G streets. She once operated a critically well-received but short-lived pie shop at 12th and F streets that closed in 2008.
Instead, the pie shop will open on 24th Street in a commercial building that is looking a little sad. She said that the brick exterior with large front windows will be spruced up and fabric on the old-fashioned awning will be replaced.
The pie shop will have a temperature-controlled dough room. The space also will include limited indoor and outdoor seating and a selection of locally made ice cream.
An exact opening date is not yet available.
