April 10, 2017 1:47 PM

Urban Outfitters coming to Downtown Commons complex

By Mark Glover

Urban Outfitters will join the lineup of retailers and restaurants coming to the Downtown Commons development area near Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Kings and their development partner, JMA Ventures LLC, said Monday that a new 10,300-square-foot store will open this fall, on the southwest ground floor of the mixed-use tower.

Urban Outfitters has stores in the Arden Fair shopping complex in Sacramento and the Westfield Galleria at Roseville shopping mall.

To date, the 1.8 million-square-foot DOCO entertainment, shopping and dining complex has announced 10 tenants.

