Sacramento restaurateur Kim Scott named first tenant of The Bank’s ‘culinary concourse’

Kim Scott, chef/owner of Mama Kim Eats restaurant in Sacramento, on Monday was announced as the first tenant for the “culinary concourse” at the century-old building being converted to an eating/drinking showplace called The Bank.

The Bank is a five-level neoclassical building at 629 J St. that originally opened as a bank in 1912 and is undergoing an extensive restoration. Crews working inside the historic D.O. Mills Bank Building are aiming for a late-summer opening.

Scott oversees Mama Kim Eats, the new-American and Southern-food restaurant at 1616 Del Paso Blvd.