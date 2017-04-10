Lautenschlager's son announces attorney general bid

Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager's son announced Monday that he will run for his mother's old job next year.
Josh Kaul issued a news release saying he'll challenge incumbent Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel for the right to run the state Justice Department. He's the first Democrat to announce a run.
His news release doesn't mention Schimel by name but says Wisconsin families deserve an attorney general focused on protecting them rather than partisan politics and the "current attorney general" hasn't provided that kind of leadership."
Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman and Schimel's DOJ spokesman, Johnny Koremenos, didn't immediately respond to email messages.
Kaul is a Standford law school graduate and has worked as an assistant federal prosecutor in Baltimore. He also has worked for Jenner & Block, a Washington, D.C., law firm that focuses on corporate litigation. He currently works for the Perkins Coie law firm in Madison. His biography on the firm's website says he has worked on cases challenging "restrictive voting measures" in federal courts in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Lautenschlager, a Democrat, served as attorney general from 2003 until 2007. Her tenure was marred by a drunken driving arrest in a state vehicle. The biography on Kaul's campaign website makes no mention of her, although it does note he owns one share of stock in the Green Bay Packers and he took his 3-year-old son to his first Wisconsin Badgers basketball game this past season.
