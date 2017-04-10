VSP Global CEO resigns to ‘pursue other career opportunities’

Rancho Cordova-based VSP Global is undergoing a leadership shakeup.
Less than two years after assuming the CEO role at the vision care company, Jim McGrann resigned Monday “to pursue other career opportunities,” according to a statement from VSP.
A company spokesman did not offer further details on McGrann’s departure.
Rob Lynch, McGrann’s predecessor, will assume the position of interim president and CEO while the VSP board begins a search for a permanent replacement. Lynch served as CEO from 2006 to 2015 and is a member of the board. He stepped down as CEO as part of a planned retirement.
McGrann, 55, had worked in several executive roles at VSP before assuming the top job, most recently as president of VSP Vision Care, the nation’s largest vision insurance provider. He oversaw growth in the program’s membership from 56 million to 75 million over three years.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
