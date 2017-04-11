Business & Real Estate

April 11, 2017 8:14 AM

Trump to China: Help on North Korea for a good trade deal

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he tried to persuade China's leader last week to pressure North Korea to stop its nuclear program in exchange for a good trade deal with the U.S.

Trump tweeted Tuesday, "I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!"

In a second tweet he wrote, "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

The president made clear his hope that China will pressure its neighbor and close ally to stop its nuclear program.

He has also repeatedly hammered China for exporting more goods to the U.S. than it imports.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed 1:17

Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

12 jobs that are most likely done by an immigrant in California 1:59

12 jobs that are most likely done by an immigrant in California
See a family 'Escape Trump's America' 1:06

See a family 'Escape Trump's America'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos