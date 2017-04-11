Raley’s to open ‘state-of-the-art’ supermarket on Wednesday

West Sacramento-based Raley’s will open what it calls a “state-of-the-art” Raley’s Supermarket on Wednesday at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue.
The 9 a.m. festivities will include Raley’s CEO and board Chairman Michael Teel, Raley’s President Keith Knopf and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
The 35,000-square-foot store at 2075 Fair Oaks Blvd. will open to the public at 9:30 a.m.
Raley’s operates more than 120 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.
