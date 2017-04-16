Recently opened children’s academy in Folsom is accepting enrollments

Full STEAM Ahead Children’s Academy opened its newly constructed, 10,000-square-foot preschool and child-care center in Folsom on April 3.
The center at 1740 Prairie City Road is geared to ages 6 weeks to 5 years. STEAM touts a learning environment that infuses science, technology, engineering, art and math into everyday play.
The academy is now accepting enrollments for its 2017 summer session and the 2017-18 academic school year beginning in August.
For more information or to enroll children, see fsachildrensacademy.com, or call 916-353-0300.
ALSO
- Raley’s Supermarket, 2075 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento: It opened to the public Wednesday; the store will host a “grand opening celebration” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday with giveaways, special presentations by local farms and vendors, store tours, expert seminars and entries for a shopping spree.
- Under Armour store, in the Folsom Premium Outlets, 13000 Folsom Blvd., Folsom: Opened on Thursday. For more details on products and the store’s location within the shopping complex, call 916-365-9408.
- Life Time Athletic Folsom, 110 Serpa Way, Folsom: Minnesota-based Life Time Fitness Inc. opened its second local fitness center (the other is in Roseville) on April 6. The extensive facility has about 300,000 square feet of space.
- Strapping, 3405 Broadway, in Sacramento’s Oak Park: Owner Susan Stewart’s shop, which recently had a soft opening, features androgynous apparel and accessories. Grand-opening festivities are set for May 6.
- Taylor’s Market, within Sacramento International Airport, 6900 Airport Blvd., off Interstate 5, Sacramento: Taylor’s Market, the 56-year-old specialty gourmet grocery store in Land Park, recently announced plans to open a market/restaurant in mid-May at the airport. The 1,100-square-foot site will share seating space with the Vino Volo wine bar in Terminal A.
- Italian Importing Co., 1827 J St., Sacramento: The iconic midtown stop for generous luncheon sandwiches said that April 29 will be its last day, so there’s still some time to grab a specially made sandwich offering a taste of Italy.
- Bebe: The Brisbane-based women’s apparel retailer said that its stores in Arden Fair mall in Sacramento, Westfield Galleria at Roseville and at Folsom Premium Outlets will close “on or about May 27,” according to recent “WARN Act” letters received by the California Employment Development Department. A combined 40 jobs will be lost.
