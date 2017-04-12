Next stop for Getta Clue and its streetwear: Downtown Commons

Getta Clue just got a new address. The locally owned clothing store, regarded for keeping Sacramento fresh with the latest urban streetwear styles, is moving from midtown to Downtown Commons.
Getta Clue’s new digs at the so-called DoCo near Golden 1 Center, which is expected to open in the fall, mark a kind of homecoming for store owners Scott Gilbert and Justin Bilbao. Before moving in 2015 to its current location at midtown’s MARRS building, Getta Clue spent nearly two decades at the former Downtown Plaza, which has since been gutted and redeveloped as Downtown Commons.
We have a history here and we always did well downtown. We know what to expect there and plan to pick up where we left off.span
Getta Clue co-owner Scott Gilbert
Getta Clue ranks as one of Sacramento’s key success stories for boutique clothing stores. Getta Clue opened in 1992 near 18th and Broadway and specializes in urban streetwear brands that speak to hip-hoppers, skateboarders and others attuned to urban fashions. While clothing trends come and go, Getta Clue has remained relevant for Sacramento shoppers over the past quarter-century.
Getta Clue owners plan to keep their current space in the MARRS building and may rebrand the store.
“(Getta Clue) turned 25 this year, and moving is symbolic of our next chapter,” said Bilbao. “(Downtown) is where we built this business, and this will be the next incarnation of our store.”
Getta Clue was initially forced out of Downtown Plaza as construction was set to begin on Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons. As the store prepares to move, Gilbert looks forward to the extensive foot traffic that’s expected to be generated from Downtown Commons and nearby workers who’ve traditionally been faithful to Getta Clue.
“This was an easy decision,” said Gilbert. “We have a history here, and we always did well downtown. We know what to expect there and plan to pick up where we left off.”
Getta Clue’s return to downtown arrives as Urban Outfitters, the national clothing retailer, announced that it will open a 10,300-square-foot store at Downtown Commons in the fall.
Getta Clue is currently the only local retailer that’s not a food establishment to be confirmed as a Downtown Commons tenant. Getta Clue’s neighbors will include Echo & Rig, a steakhouse founded in Las Vegas, and the Houston-based State Fare Kitchen & Bar.
Sauced BBQ & Spirits, a Bay Area-based business with four locations around Northern California, opened in January at Downtown Commons. The shopping and dining complex encompasses 1.8 million square feet and includes a 16-story hotel and condominium tower.
Getta Clue will occupy a 22,000-square-foot space at Downtown Commons, which is about the same size as its location at the MARRS building. Whitney Johnson, a prominent interior designer for Sacramento restaurants, will develop the store’s look and feel.
“We’re thrilled to have a Sacramento icon join us as we continue to create a new downtown,” said Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger in a statement. “Getta Clue helps reinforce our vision that DoCo is a home for the best that Sacramento has to offer.”
Getta Clue can expect to draw a younger shopping demographic to Downtown Commons. The store carries such brands as Diamond Supply, Cookies, Stance and other companies that represent the latest streetwear trends. Getta Clue also carries a Sacramento-centric line of “City of Trees” T-shirts and hoodies, and an extensive collection from Official, the international headwear brand that was founded in Sacramento by Jason Maggio.
“We have a broad clientele, but the direction of the store has always been to the tastemakers and fashion-forward people in Sacramento,” said Gilbert. “We also try to work with local brands to launch and help guide them.”
Gilbert and Bilbao plan to keep their current space in the MARRS building and may rebrand the store. But for now, the focus is on making its new home at DoCo.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Gilbert.
Chris Macias: 916-321-1253, @chris_macias
Comments