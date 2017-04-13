Business & Real Estate

April 13, 2017 3:17 PM

Vermont officials to make announce in ski resort fraud case

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott and the official appointed to manage the Jay Peak ski resort after allegations of massive fraud involving foreign investors' money are planning an announcement about the case.

The governor's office says Scott, Jay Peak receiver Michael Goldberg and others will be discussing the issue Thursday afternoon in Montpelier.

There's no immediate word on what the announcement will be.

The resort's Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger were accused of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors. Stenger has settled civil charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Quiros' lawyers have said he'll be cleared of wrongdoing.

