Salt Lake City library officials request more funding

Salt Lake City's library officials are hoping for a tax hike to update facilities and do away with fees for late book returns.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oECM6x ) officials delivered a proposed budget to the City Council on Tuesday night.
According to the report, the tax hike would call for taxpayers to put forth an extra $20 per year.
Officials say three of the system's oldest branches would be updated, but their traditional character would stay intact.
Architects intend to share plans for the library at a meeting next week.
