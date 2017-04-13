Business & Real Estate

April 13, 2017 6:17 PM

Salt Lake City library officials request more funding

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Salt Lake City's library officials are hoping for a tax hike to update facilities and do away with fees for late book returns.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oECM6x ) officials delivered a proposed budget to the City Council on Tuesday night.

According to the report, the tax hike would call for taxpayers to put forth an extra $20 per year.

Officials say three of the system's oldest branches would be updated, but their traditional character would stay intact.

Architects intend to share plans for the library at a meeting next week.

