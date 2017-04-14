Game over for middle school athletics in Albuquerque

Athletics are losing out in the competition for limited dollars as one of the nation's largest school districts prepares for a 2 percent cut in state funding.
Albuquerque Public Schools is dropping its middle-school athletics program for the coming school year because of anticipated spending reductions linked to New Mexico's state budget crisis, the district announced Thursday.
School district spokeswoman Monica Armenta said eliminating intermural middle-school volleyball, basketball, and track and field will save up to $750,000 and help avoid classroom cuts. Teachers would lose coaching stipends and short-term coaching contracts would be eliminated.
A budget-steering committee made a final decision Thursday after months of discussions about how to conserve funding.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and the Democrat-led Legislature are locked in a standoff over how to fill a $156 million budget shortfall and protect the state's credit rating. Martinez vetoed tax increase proposals that she called reckless and plans to call lawmakers back to the capital to renegotiate.
Lawmakers announced plans Thursday to sue the governor to block vetoes that would defund state universities, the Legislature and other core government services in the coming fiscal year.
"We still don't have a budget from the state, but school is wrapping up," Armenta said. "We've said from the beginning that everything is on the table" to balance school budgets.
Regular physical education classes won't be affected at middle schools.
Beyond Albuquerque, Santa Fe Public Schools is considering closing two elementary schools as soon as the fall in response to budget pressures.
Public schools in New Mexico rely on the state for nearly all funding. New Mexico's budget woes are tied to a downturn in taxes linked to oil prices and a sluggish economy with high unemployment.
