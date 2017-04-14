Business & Real Estate

April 14, 2017 7:45 AM

Ex-owners of West Des Moines bar get probation for tax fraud

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

The former owners of a West Des Moines bar have been given three years of probation for tax fraud.

Court records say 66-year-old James Perin and his wife, 62-year-old Mardeen Perin, were sentenced Wednesday.

Mardeen Perin pleaded guilty in December to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false return. James Perin pleaded guilty to making and subscribing a false return.

Federal prosecutors say the Perins failed to report some cash income from Sully's Irish Pub from 2008 to 2013, resulting in a tax loss to the U.S. government of more than $108,000. They must pay the back taxes and penalties and interest.

