Feeling sting of Aerojet’s departure, Sacramento group calls for statewide jobs plan

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council on Friday called on the administration of Gov. Jerry Brown to develop a comprehensive statewide plan to prevent other states from poaching California companies and jobs.
Members of the council’s board joined council Executive Director Barry Broome in a brief press conference outside Wells Fargo Bank at 400 Capitol Mall. Congressman Ami Bera also attended the gathering, which was called in response to this week’s announcement that Rancho Cordova’s Aerojet Rocketdyne would relocate or eliminate about 1,100 of its 1,400 local jobs and shut down area manufacturing operations by 2019.
Broome chastised the state for not doing enough to keep jobs in California and said the economic council was committed to a “new beginning to make jobs a priority.” He said the state “lacks compassion” when it comes to widespread job losses. Council officials cited Texas, Arizona, Minnesota, Washington and Alabama as having more sophisticated statewide economic development programs.
Broome said such a program developed in California would “help communities like ours build a more advanced economy.”
Bera agreed and added: “This isn’t a handout to business. This is about creating jobs.” The congressman said he was “disappointed that we are losing these high-skilled jobs.”
Broome cited the example of the state of Washington twice working to keep Boeing operations from moving out of that state over the past 14 years, an effort that brought billions of dollars in spending and taxes to Washington over that time.
The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development did not immediately respond to Broome’s comments, beyond noting that its special committee on Thursday approved $91.4 million in tax credits for 114 companies.
On Monday, Aerojet announced that it would consolidate local manufacturing jobs in a new plant in Huntsville, Ala. The company said defense-related program management, engineering and related support positions in Sacramento will be moved to Huntsville by the end of 2018. The majority of the remaining local programs and support positions will be relocated to the company’s space headquarters in Los Angeles.
The 300 employees who will remain in Rancho Cordova will work in finance, legal, personnel and other departments.
Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake said the company is two years into a consolidation aimed at creating annual costs savings of $145 million when completed in 2019.
The job cuts will close out a major chapter of Aerojet’s long history in the Sacramento area.
Aerojet’s local rocket engine-building operations date back to 1951. At its peak in 1963, amid the space race, Aerojet employed nearly 20,000 locally.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments