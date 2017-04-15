Business & Real Estate

April 15, 2017 7:33 AM

Most Mississippi agencies banned from car purchases for year

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Most Mississippi government agencies will be banned from buying vehicles for a year, as a way to save money in a tight budget.

The vehicle moratorium is in House Bill 938 . Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the bill April 6, and it becomes law July 1.

A few exceptions will be allowed.

The Department of Child Protective Services, which was created last year, can buy vehicles. So can law enforcement or emergency agencies that demonstrate a need.

Any agency can use grants to buy vehicles, as long as the money doesn't come from state government.

The new law also requires agencies to determine the most cost-effective routes for government employees who are reimbursed for travel in vehicles that are not owned or leased by the state.

