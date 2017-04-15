North Dakota city aims to prompt commercial development

A North Dakota city is looking to implement new projects to prompt commercial development.
Mandan officials said they see retail opportunity near the Family Wellness Center and the upcoming Mandan Sports Complex.
Over the past five years, southeast Mandan has accounted for 50 percent of the city's growth, The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2nFoUs3 ) reported.
The city said commercial development is essential to increase sales tax revenue and buy down property taxes.
"The Family Wellness Center and the sports complex gives us a chance to change that," said Mandan Business Development Director Ellen Huber. "The Family Wellness Center and the sports complex gives us a chance to change that," said Mandan Business Development Director Ellen Huber.
Huber said there has been interest in smaller spaces from start-up companies in Mandan's downtown. She said there are about five to 10 smaller properties available.
The city's downtown area has a 10 percent to 11 percent vacancy rate, and a large portion of the rate comes from a former grocery store and pharmacy. The city is conducting an architectural study on the buildings to determine their best potential use.
"We're hoping to stimulate redevelopment by doing the legwork," Huber said.
Mandan is also conducting a downtown subarea study that aims to improve factors such as walkability, sidewalk cafes and other outdoor public amenities.
Comments