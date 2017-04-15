Thousands in NYC call for president to release tax returns

Several thousand boisterous protesters are rallying in New York City to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.
The protesters gathered at a rally at Bryant Park, near the New York City Public Library. Many carried signs and masks deriding Trump.
Their plan is to march from there to nearby Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.
The march is one of about 150 taking place in cities across the United States.
Actress Debra Messing, comedian Sarah Silverman and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries were among the protesters.
Trump is the first major party nominee in more than 40 years to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.
Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file returns.
