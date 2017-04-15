Demonstrators in Chicago demand Trump release tax returns

Protesters are taking to the streets in Chicago and other cities nationwide to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.
The atmosphere was festive on Saturday at a downtown Chicago rally where a sousaphone band played and rally goers chanted.
Retired public school teacher Donna Moschinski lives in suburban Chicago. She says she considered not paying her taxes this year as a protest to Trump not releasing his. She calls it an "utter lack of transparency."
Attendees included the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Democratic U.S. Reps. Mike Quigley and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.
Trump is the first major party nominee in more than 40 years to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said voters don't care.
