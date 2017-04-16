State income tax bill passes Alaska House

The Alaska House has voted to impose the state's first income tax in nearly four decades.
The House bill passed in a 22-17 vote on Saturday and now moves to the Senate, which has voiced opposition to the tax proposal.
Senate President Pete Kelly released a statement after the House vote calling bill "absurd."
The tax proposal is intended to help close the state's $2.7 billion budget shortfall.
It's expected to generate about $687 million but the state would not benefit from the revenue until 2020.
Under the income tax plan, a person making between $14,300 and $50,000 per year will pay 2.5 percent of their adjusted gross income to the state. Alaskans making more will pay a higher rate.
