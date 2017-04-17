Hawaii lawmakers looking to fund new college scholarship

Hawaii lawmakers are working on a bill that would reduce costs for college students.
The bill would create a new scholarship program called Hawaii Promise as part of the state's goal to increase the number of working adults with higher education to 55 percent by 2025, KITV-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2ptugVY ).
The House disagreed with Senate amendments to the bill Thursday.
Under the proposed program, students would receive state aid to help pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and transportation costs not already covered by federal funds or other scholarships.
University of Hawaii at Manoa student Ashley Deinla said even with federal aid, she still does not have enough funds to cover all of her expenses.
"Debt is all we (students) worry about at the end of four years — maybe five," she said.
Kapi'olani Community College student Solomon Makasiale said even though community college is supposed to be a cheaper route than four-year universities, it's still expensive for Hawaii residents like himself.
To be eligible for the proposed scholarship, students must submit an application for financial aid, qualify for Hawaii resident tuition, have good grades and meet the minimum credit requirement.
If approved, the program would apply to all UH system school.
