Business & Real Estate

April 18, 2017 11:54 PM

Man guilty of bomb threats against nuke plant in Florida

The Associated Press
OCALA, Fla.

A north Florida man has pleaded guilty to sending bomb threats to a nuclear power plant, a school and other government and private facilities.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow said in a news release that 25-year-old David Wayne Willmott Jr. pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to three counts of making threats to use an explosive device.

Federal prosecutors say Willmott emailed bomb threats in 2014 and 2015 to the nuclear plant as well as two courthouses, two airports and a sheriff's office.

An investigation revealed the threats came from a public library computer in Citrus County, where Willmott lived.

Willmott faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for each count.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot

Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot 1:17

Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot
Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences 1:38

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences
Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed 1:17

Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos