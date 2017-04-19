EU's Tusk questioned for hours in Polish investigation

European Council President Donald Tusk was questioned for hours by Poland's military prosecutors on Wednesday as a witness in an investigation concerning the period when he served as the country's prime minister.
An agitated crowd of both faithful supporters and angry opponents greeted Tusk when he arrived at Warsaw's main train station to testify in a case dealing with alleged secret illegal contacts between Polish and Russian intelligence officials.
Tusk is not a suspect, but only a witness in the investigation. The alleged illegal activity took place when he still was prime minister. Given his top role at the EU, Tusk has immunity, but chose not to invoke it and made himself available for questioning.
Emotions at the train station nonetheless ran high. Tusk's supporters carried EU and national flags and chanted, "Donald, we are with you!" Opponents hurled accusations of crimes and of Tusk having hurt Poland's interests. One detractor raised a large mock-up photo depicting him in striped prison garb. .
"I have no doubt this is a part of political witch hunt," Tusk told reporters while walking to the prosecutors' office surrounded by bodyguards. He wore a daffodil on his jacket, in honor of the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising against Nazi occupiers.
Many see his questioning as part of a larger attempt by Poland's nationalist government to discredit a political foe by linking him to scandals. With backing for Tusk still strong in Poland, he could prove to be a serious rival to the ruling party in the 2019 parliamentary election and in the 2020 presidential election.
Tusk has also been accused by Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz of treason in another matter, the handling of the aftermath of the 2010 plane crash in Smolensk, Russia, that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski.
In the current case, prosecutors have not revealed details of the alleged illegal contacts, but they are investigating whether the heads of Poland's intelligence neglected their obligation to seek Tusk's approval for cooperating with foreign intelligence agencies.
Polish media reports say the deal was aimed at allowing Polish investigators probing the president's plane crash to operate on Russian soil.
"I have no reservations as to the work of the (special) services," Tusk said.
Poland's current ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, is led by the late president's twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a nationalist politician who is a long-term political rival of Tusk's.
Kaczynski drove the failed effort last month to block Tusk from getting a second term as head of the European Council. Only Poland opposed Tusk's re-election, which was approved by the 27 other EU members.
Kaczynski and others accuse Tusk of failing to oversee proper security for the presidential flight. They also fault Tusk for letting the Russians carry out the main investigation and for failing to get the wreckage back.
Supporters of the government also blame Tusk for pro-business policies during his 2007-2014 tenure as prime minister. The policies helped drive strong economic growth, but many Poles felt left out by the economic boom.
"Tusk should face justice for having brought Poland to ruins, for closing shipyards, scandals, for Smolensk, for working together with Russia," said Halina Wojcicka, 74, a retired office clerk.
Tusk's backers criticized Poland's larger political direction under Kaczynski, which critics view as xenophobic and having authoritarian tendencies.
"I can see that harm is being done to Poland. The state of law is gone. The country is run by one person, driven by hatred," Iwona Guz, a 60-year-old economist, said. "I am here to show that I want Poland to be in Europe, not in the East."
Comments