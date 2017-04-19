City Council OKs trust fund for Turner Field neighborhoods

The Atlanta City Council has approved legislation that would allocate money from the sale of city-owned properties around Turner Field to surrounding neighborhoods.
WABE-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2oNmvdG ) the bill would set up a trust fund to receive money from the sales for the use of affordable housing or job training.
Councilmember Alex Wan says the community deserves financial support, describing the redevelopment of the ball park that was once home to the Atlanta Braves as "an extraordinary event." Georgia State University and partnering developers bought Turner Field last year with the intention of turning it into the Georgia State Stadium after the Braves built a new stadium in Cobb County and moved to the suburbs.
Students and local activists have advocated for a benefits agreement between the university and the surrounding neighborhoods.
