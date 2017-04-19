BBB hosting document-shredding event Saturday in Sacramento

The Better Business Bureau is hosting a free document-shredding event Saturday at Mel Rapton Honda in Sacramento.
It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3630 Fulton Ave. Shredding services will be provided by American Mobile Shredding Inc.
The first three boxes – standard-size storage boxes holding a maximum of 2 cubic feet of paper – will be shredded for free. For additional boxes, a donation of $3 per box is requested to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento. Organizers said the maximum allowed Saturday is six boxes per person.
The BBB’s Northeast California office in West Sacramento recommends shredding financial paperwork and documents that include Social Security and PIN numbers, credit card applications, and old dental and medical bills.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments