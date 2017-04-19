The Latest: Agency not seeking more resources for search

The Latest on two missing hikers in the Grand Canyon (all times local):
12:02 p.m.
The National Park Service says the search for two missing hikers related to the co-founder of the Merrell Boot Co. is difficult and complex but it is not requesting any additional resources at this time.
A spokeswoman says the park service is working closely with the family of 62-year-old LouAnn Merrell and 14-year-old Jackson Standefer and considering whether to use any of the resources the family has offered.
The family announced Tuesday night that the Merrell company would provide climbers and rescuers, and the family of the missing boy was offering a military-grade drone to assist the search.
Merrell, the wife of Randy Merrell, was with her husband, stepgrandson and the boy's mother on a multi-day hike in the Grand Canyon on Saturday when she and the boy lost footing and were swept away in the water.
10:36 a.m.
A relative of two hikers missing in the Grand Canyon since last weekend says the Merrell Boot Co. is donating search resources to find LouAnn Merrell and her 14-year-old step grandson, Jackson Standefer.
She is the wife of company co-founder Randy Merrell.
The boy's uncle, Mark McOmie, says the company is providing climbers and rescuers and that the family of the missing boy was offering a military-grade drone.
The hikers were swept away Saturday in a creek after losing their footing in a remote part of the national park.
The National Park Service has deployed a helicopter, drone, inflatable motor boat and about 20 search and rescue personnel.
McOmie said late Tuesday night that relatives hope Merrell and the boy will be found soon.
Randy Merrell and the boy's mother were hiking with them when they disappeared.
