City leaders question Blue Cross moving workforce

A health care giant's decision to move a portion of its workforce has rankled city leaders.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2otQDss) that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island plans to move its customer service operations unit from downtown Providence to East Providence. The move is planned for either late 2017 or early 2018.
A company spokesperson says that less than 15 percent of the company's staff will move.
Blue Cross received a tax-stabilization agreement from the city before opening their Providence headquarters in 2009.
City Council President Luis Aponte says he is disappointed by the company's move. Aponte adds that it seems like Blue Cross has violated the "spirit of the agreement".
Blue Cross says the tax break doesn't require the company to keep a minimum number of jobs in Providence.
