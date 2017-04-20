Business & Real Estate

Roman Catholic church backs soda tax in New Mexico

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

The Roman Catholica Church is endorsing a proposed tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in New Mexico's state capital city.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe threw its support Wednesday behind a soda tax of 2 cents per fluid ounce that would go toward expanding prekindergarten programs. Santa Fe voters will decide on the local tax May 2.

In a news release the archdiocese says municipal governments are being left with little choice other than to fund their own early childhood education programs because of a lack of state funding.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester previously criticized state lawmakers this year for not approving a proposed constitutional amendment to fund early childhood education with money from a state sovereign wealth fund.

