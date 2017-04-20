Washington lawmakers heading into overtime

Unable to agree to negotiate, much less reach, a state budget deal during their regularly scheduled legislative session, Washington lawmakers are likely to start an overtime special session on Monday.
Lawmakers are expected to break for the weekend on Friday, with just a few lawmakers on hand Sunday to officially end the 105-day session. Gov. Jay Inslee said would announce his plans Friday, but it is expected that he will call them back into session at the start of next week.
House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan said Thursday that a majority of lawmakers would remain in their home districts, and that just the budget negotiators would return to the Capitol next week.
