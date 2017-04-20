Business & Real Estate

April 20, 2017 5:00 PM

Tesla recalling 53,000 vehicles worldwide for brake problem

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Tesla Inc. is recalling 53,000 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs worldwide because their parking brakes may get stuck and prevent the vehicles from moving.

The recall affects vehicles built between February and October 2016. Tesla says less than 5 percent of the vehicles it's recalling may be affected, but it wants to inspect them all to make sure.

The vehicles may contain a small gear that was manufactured improperly by a supplier. If the gear breaks, the parking brake could get stuck in place.

Regular brakes aren't affected by the problem.

Tesla says there have been no accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Tesla will contact owners by mail and start repairs immediately. It expects to have sufficient parts for all of the affected vehicles by October.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:39

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino
Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook 1:16

Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook
Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot 1:17

Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos