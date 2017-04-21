Business & Real Estate

April 21, 2017 10:49 AM

Indiana lawmakers seek to buy new lethal injection drugs

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana lawmakers slipped a provision into the state's proposed budget that authorizes the state to purchase new lethal injection drugs while preserving the anonymity of the supplier.

The measure was not debated in committee and was only revealed once the budget proposal was released on the last day of this year's legislative session.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says the state's supply of lethal injection drugs, used in the execution of prisoners, is nearing its expiration date. He said the provision was added at the request of Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The measure bars the release of information that could reveal the identity of a manufacturer or supplier. That prohibition also applies to attorneys seeking the information in civil and criminal trials.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:39

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino
Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook 1:16

Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook
Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot 1:17

Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos