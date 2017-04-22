Northern New Englanders turn out for science marches

Hundreds of Northern New Englanders are marching and demonstrating in support of science to coincide with marches happening around the world.
Organizers say the events on Saturday on Earth Day are to back scientific research and evidenced-based policies and defend them from attacks, including U.S. budget cuts.
Light rain didn't stop demonstrators from turning out for a rally on the Statehouse lawn Montpelier, Vermont. One speaker, Rose Paul of the Nature Conservancy of Vermont, told the crowd "hundreds of scientist can't be wrong: climate change is happening." She said "we need to reduce greenhouse gases" and adapt to the climate-related changes, which she says will take the help of scientists.
Events were also taking place in Portland, Maine, Concord, New Hampshire, Burlington, Vermont and elsewhere in the three states.
