Senate to vote on hospital regulator's confirmation

Vermont state officials can't find paperwork that proves former Gov. Peter Shumlin appointed a candidate to a powerful hospital regulating board, but members of the state Senate say they will move ahead with her confirmation.
Two senators have confirmed that the Senate will debate Robin Lunge's confirmation Tuesday. Republican Sen. Peg Flory says it appears clear that Shumlin appointed Lunge and the error shouldn't have happened, but the Senate will act to confirm her in spite of that. Flory says she believes the Senate will confirm Lunge.
The current governor, Republican Phil Scott, indicated at a news conference last week he would accept the Senate's ruling. Lunge has been serving on the Green Mountain Care Board, which regulates Vermont's hospitals, since Nov. 28, 2016.
