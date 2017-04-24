Florida Legislature at 'stalemate' over new state budget

With time running out in this year's regular session, Florida's legislative leaders are at a stalemate over a new state budget and are starting to lash out at one another over the breakdown.
The first but crucial round of negotiations between the House and Senate fell apart on Sunday. The session is scheduled to end on May 5, but state law requires that all work on the budget be finished 72 hours ahead of a final vote. The lack of a budget deal can also derail other crucial legislation since many times stand-alone bills get tied to the spending plan or are used as leverage in negotiations.
The growing divide prompted Republican House Speaker Richard Corcoran to lash out at fellow Republicans in the Senate, comparing them to national Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders.
"There are no limits to their liberalism," Corcoran said.
Sen. Jack Latvala, the Senate budget chief, said that Corcoran was acting as if "everyone was a liberal but him."
"I just think it's very unfortunate for the process, where we start calling names and broadly classify people instead of trying to constructively work out solutions," said Latvala.
The House and Senate are working on a new budget to cover state spending from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2018. The two chambers started their budget negotiations with a roughly $4 billion difference in their rival spending plans.
For more than a week, the two sides privately traded broad offers that outlined how much money would be spent in key areas such as education, health care, the environment and economic development. Gov. Rick Scott has been highly critical of a House plan to shutter the state's economic development agency and to sharply cut money to Visit Florida, the state's tourism marketing corporation. Scott has urged Senate Republicans to stand firm against House Republicans.
Part of this broad framework also included how much money the state should set aside in reserves.
Corcoran said one stumbling block was that the House wanted to place more money in reserves because of projections that show a possible budget deficit in the next two to three years if spending continues to increase.
"We refuse to let the state go bankrupt," said Corcoran, who also said such a strategy could force Florida to raise taxes.
Unable to reach a deal, the House over the weekend offered a "continuation" budget that would have kept intact state funding at current levels in many places. But it would have meant that there would be no money for any new projects.
But Latvala said the Senate rejected such an approach, calling it something that is used in "D.C." and not in Tallahassee.
